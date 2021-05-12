Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.27 ($108.55).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €84.22 ($99.08) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

