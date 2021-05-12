Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by Oddo Bhf

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.27 ($108.55).

ETR:BMW opened at €84.22 ($99.08) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.07. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a twelve month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

