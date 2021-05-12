Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.83

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 1072361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTE. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.18 million and a PE ratio of 40.70.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

