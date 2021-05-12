Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BEEM. Cowen initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 million and a PE ratio of -32.42.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

