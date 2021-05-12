Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.61 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,197. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $126.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BEAM. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

