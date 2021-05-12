Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,197. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.