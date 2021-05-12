Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BLPH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.29.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

