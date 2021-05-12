Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Posts Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock worth $47,893,133.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

