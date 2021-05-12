Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

