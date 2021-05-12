Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.