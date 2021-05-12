Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 22,123 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 28,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 342,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,726,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

