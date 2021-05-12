Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.05.

BYND stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,784,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

