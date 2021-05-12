B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

