BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

