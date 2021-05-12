BHF RG Capital Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,977,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,006. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

