BHF RG Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84,217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.37. 132,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

