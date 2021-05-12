BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BIGC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. 55,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,811. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

