BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $52.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $72.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.27.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

