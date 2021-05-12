Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and $7.48 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00084220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.01028227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00110227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,554.19 or 0.09981307 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,798,823,536 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

