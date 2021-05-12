Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $278.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.91. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.