Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average of $263.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

