Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.