BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $657,969.77 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, May 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00.

BMRN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. 769,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,365. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

