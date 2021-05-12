BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $183.71, but opened at $199.61. BioNTech shares last traded at $194.49, with a volume of 18,401 shares trading hands.

The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BioNTech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of -99.01 and a beta of -1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.