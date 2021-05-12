Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,194.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $880,395.23 and $1,194.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.34 or 1.00337146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $827.84 or 0.01476094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00734631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00393189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00222548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006606 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,511,429 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

