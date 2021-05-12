Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $115.35 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $115.35 or 0.00205618 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $172.18 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.45 or 0.00592586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00261143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004518 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.