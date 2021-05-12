Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading Down 57.6% This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $110,396.73 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.51 or 0.00607262 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00195756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00281174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

