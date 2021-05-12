Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. 10,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.58, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,579 shares of company stock worth $4,257,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.