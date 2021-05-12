BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE MUJ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

