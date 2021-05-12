BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

