BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BST traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,674. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

