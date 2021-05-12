Bluzelle Hits Market Cap of $96.34 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $96.34 million and approximately $28.24 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00087434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01116094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00115641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062008 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,019,339 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

