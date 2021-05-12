BMO Capital Markets Boosts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $39.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.99 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 531.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.