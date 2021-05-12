BMO Capital Markets Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

Shares of INE stock traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.04. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

