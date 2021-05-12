BMO Capital Markets Lowers Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $98.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $73.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $5,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.