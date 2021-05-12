BMO Capital Markets Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.