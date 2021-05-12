Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WIFI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at $19,263,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

