BOLT Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $390,008.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00084220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.01028227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00110227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061062 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

