Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 53,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 786% from the average daily volume of 6,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

BNEFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

