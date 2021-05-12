Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 62471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.75.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

