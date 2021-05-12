Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,740.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,247.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,385.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,178.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

