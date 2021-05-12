BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0458

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. BOX Token has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $95.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOX Token has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00318999 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001518 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

