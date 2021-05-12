Boyar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 90,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 830.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 85,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMCX traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. 4,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,338. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

