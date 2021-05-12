Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,883. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

