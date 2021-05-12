Boyar Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 4.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.05. 12,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,648. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

