Boyd Group Services’ (BYD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$275.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$257.10.

Shares of TSE BYD traded down C$14.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$216.36. 391,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.04. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

