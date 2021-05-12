bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

