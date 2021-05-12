Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

