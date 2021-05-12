Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 465 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 113,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

