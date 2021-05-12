Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $302.81 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.10 and a 200-day moving average of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

